Coupon payment, FAAC inflow to drive liquidity sentiments
Traders at UBA say they expect the Nigerian bond market to sustain the calm trading until next week's MPC meeting, while also expecting lean market liquidity pending the receipt of the 2025 bond coupon payment and FAAC inflow. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for markets wrap.
Fri, 22 Mar 2024 14:05:49 GMT
