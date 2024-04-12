Share
CSS 2024: 4th Africa Finance Corporation Country & Stakeholder Symposium
Foreign Direct Investment in Africa declined to $45 billion in 2022 from a record $80 billion in the previous year. The 4th Africa Finance Corporation Country and Stakeholder Symposium gathered thought leaders, decision makers and key stakeholders on how to prevent any further capital in Africa to exit.
Fri, 12 Apr 2024 13:51:35 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.