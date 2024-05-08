Share
Dave & Buster’s to allow customers to bet on arcade games
Arcade giant Dave & Buster’s is taking its games to a new level by offering social wagering on its app. Customers can soon make a friendly $5 wager on a Hot Shots basketball game, a bet on a Skee-Ball competition or on another arcade game. The betting function, expected to launch in the next few months, will work through the company’s app. Read more: https://cnb.cx/3Uojdwq
Wed, 08 May 2024 16:00:16 GMT
