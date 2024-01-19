Share
DAVOS 2024: Comparing Notes on Financial Inclusion
Experimentation and creativity are critical to increasing access to and use of financial services for individuals and small businesses, particularly in emerging markets where the financial inclusion gap is greatest. Drawing on examples of local pilots that have made a tangible difference to communities in different parts of the world, how can we leverage these successes at a time when resilience to economic crises is dangerously low?
Fri, 19 Jan 2024 14:27:01 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.