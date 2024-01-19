Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

DAVOS 2024: Comparing Notes on Financial Inclusion

Experimentation and creativity are critical to increasing access to and use of financial services for individuals and small businesses, particularly in emerging markets where the financial inclusion gap is greatest. Drawing on examples of local pilots that have made a tangible difference to communities in different parts of the world, how can we leverage these successes at a time when resilience to economic crises is dangerously low?
Fri, 19 Jan 2024 14:27:01 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top