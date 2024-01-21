Share
DAVOS 2024: Creative Industries Africa: The Creative Cradle
Imagination is more important than knowledge. Are creative industries Africa's secret weapon to lead the global economy? How can the continent optimize and leverage on this? Join CNBC Africa as the leading industry experts from across the continent gathers at WEF Davos as they delve deeper into this.
Sun, 21 Jan 2024 14:06:49 GMT
