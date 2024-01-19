Share
DAVOS 2024: Day 5 Highlights
As the world transitions to a new set of geopolitical, technological, demographic and environmental conditions, volatility in the global risks landscape is set to grow. As day 5, the final day of WEF 2024, comes to a close, policy makers and key stakeholders close off looking at the Global Risks Initiative. CNBC Africa speaks to public and private sector leaders about Africa's position in global trade, digital and financial inclusion.
Fri, 19 Jan 2024 14:31:01 GMT
