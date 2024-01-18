Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

DAVOS 2024: Day Four Highlights

AI is a hot topic this week at Davos. Leaders from across business and government highlight the challenges faced by global economies and address questions around opportunities and risks. One of the concerns raised is that jobs will change globally over the next five years, raising the pertinent questions around what the future holds for the youth and how best to maximize AI in trade.
Thu, 18 Jan 2024 14:57:06 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top