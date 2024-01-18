Share
DAVOS 2024: Day Four Highlights
AI is a hot topic this week at Davos. Leaders from across business and government highlight the challenges faced by global economies and address questions around opportunities and risks. One of the concerns raised is that jobs will change globally over the next five years, raising the pertinent questions around what the future holds for the youth and how best to maximize AI in trade.
Thu, 18 Jan 2024 14:57:06 GMT
