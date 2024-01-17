Share
DAVOS 2024: On the Frontlines for Nature
In all corners of the world, local communities are working to protect their lands and traditions threatened by the climate and nature crisis - and exacerbated by rising security challenges. On the Frontlines for Nature is the theme for this panel discussion moderated by CNBC Africa Editor-in-Chief, Godfrey Mutizwa. Panellists discuss remarkable efforts in Africa and Latin America that are leading the way in restoring landscapes, supporting sustainable livelihoods and stabilizing some of the world's most fragile geographies.
Wed, 17 Jan 2024 13:11:58 GMT
