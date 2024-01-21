Share
DAVOS 2024: Sustainability and Inclusion: Together We Rise
During a time when the global economy is battling inflation, coupled with the call for countries to increase their effort to become more sustainable, how will Africa bond together to rise up to the challenge? A panel of industry experts joins to discuss sustainability and inclusion as Africa unite to rise together.
