Share
Digital Transformation: Leaving no African behind
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are fast becoming the most in-demand sectors for growth and job creation. How is Africa leapfrogging over this digital disruption? And what can be done to accelerate the expansion of digital connectivity and innovation? Join CNBC Africa as a team of industry leaders gathers to break down Africa’s achievements in this space and what is practically needed to ensure no African is left behind.
Mon, 25 Mar 2024 15:10:54 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.