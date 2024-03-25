Markets
Digital Transformation: Leaving no African behind

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are fast becoming the most in-demand sectors for growth and job creation. How is Africa leapfrogging over this digital disruption? And what can be done to accelerate the expansion of digital connectivity and innovation? Join CNBC Africa as a team of industry leaders gathers to break down Africa’s achievements in this space and what is practically needed to ensure no African is left behind.
Mon, 25 Mar 2024 15:10:54 GMT

