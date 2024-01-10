Share
Discover Rwanda’s growing MICE industry
By investing in developing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) infrastructure, skills and the overall ecosystem, the Rwandan government is strategically leveraging its beautiful country to position itself as a thriving MICE hub, capitalizing on its unique attributes to attract and host a diverse range of international gatherings.
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 16:57:28 GMT
