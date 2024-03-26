Share
Do we already have a ‘splinternet’?
China is notorious for having its own separate, walled internet but it's not the only country to do so. Iran has created the infrastructure to have a national intranet and Russia too is seemingly close to having one also. But is this a cause for concern? CNBC's Arjun Kharpal and Tom Chitty discuss this and more on the latest episode of Beyond the Valley.
Tue, 26 Mar 2024 15:00:33 GMT
