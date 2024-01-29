Share
Doing Business in Rwanda: 2023 Highlights Special
In the riveting season finale of 'Business Horizons: Rwanda 2023,' relive the highlights of the year as entrepreneurs showcase ground-breaking advancements across sectors ranging from Agro-Tech, to the exploration into Rwanda's ventures in space, encapsulating a transformative year at the crossroads of innovation and national and regional ambition.
Mon, 29 Jan 2024 08:03:39 GMT
