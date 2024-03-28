The Japanese currency was steady at 151.42 per dollar having traded just shy of the 152 mark at its lowest since 1990 on Wednesday before Japan’s top monetary officials suggested they were ready to intervene to prevent further declines.

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.33% at $1.0792 its lowest in five weeks, and the pound GBP=D3 was down 0.25% at $1.2609. That left the dollar index up 0.16% at 104.6, its highest since mid-February. =USD