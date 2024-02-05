Share
Ed-Tech Monday: Investment in Education for Transformative Learning
With almost 100 million out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa, investing in education presents an opportunity to spur development, lifting a generation from poverty and social disparities. EdTech Mondays Africa explores the commitments that can be made - from educator capacity to infrastructure and technology, to usher in a new social contract through education.
Mon, 05 Feb 2024 14:19:58 GMT
