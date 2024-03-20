Share
EDC: Banking stocks regain attention as investors eye dividend pay-out
Analysts at EDC Securities say banking stocks are regaining attention as investors expect dividend payouts although most are yet to release their audited full year financial statements. Joshua Chinga, Sell Side Analyst at EDC Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Wed, 20 Mar 2024 14:32:05 GMT
