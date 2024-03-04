Share
EdTech Monday: Emerging Technologies in EdTech
As the internet becomes widely available to educational organizations, online education has exploded in growth and popularity with many educational leaders and policymakers now having access to more data than ever before. How can educational leaders and policymakers in Africa develop the organizational capacity to use the data they collect to improve outcomes for students, educators and the communities?
Mon, 04 Mar 2024 13:34:49 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.