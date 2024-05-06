Share
EdTech Monday: Gamification in Education
Gamification transforms the traditional classroom into a dynamic and immersive learning environment where students are not only more engaged but also empowered to take ownership of their learning journey. By leveraging the principles of game design, educators can create a memorable and impactful learning experiences that inspire curiosity, fosters creativity, and promote academic success. This episode of EdTech Mondays focus on the use Gamification in Education.
Mon, 06 May 2024 12:03:52 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.