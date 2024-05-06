Markets
EdTech Monday: Gamification in Education

Gamification transforms the traditional classroom into a dynamic and immersive learning environment where students are not only more engaged but also empowered to take ownership of their learning journey. By leveraging the principles of game design, educators can create a memorable and impactful learning experiences that inspire curiosity, fosters creativity, and promote academic success. This episode of EdTech Mondays focus on the use Gamification in Education.
