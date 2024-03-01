On the 5th of February 2024, Enaex Africa participated in the 30th annual Mining Indaba, focusing on the theme “Embracing the power of positive disruption: A bold new future for African mining.”
This theme underscores the necessary adaptations required in the African mining sector through technological advancements to address current challenges.
Industry leaders highlighted the imperative need to enhance efficiency and reduce costs amid the challenging market characterized by high inflation, reduced demand, and low commodity prices.
Highlight: “Embracing the power of positive disruption: A bold new future for African mining.”
As the third largest explosives company, Enaex strategically positions itself as a leader in the industry that is able to adapt to technological advancements within the mining industry.
Over a year ago, Enaex Africa inaugurated the DaveyTronic® plant in Secunda, introducing crucial technological capabilities to the African continent. This not only allowed for the training of local professionals but also marked a shift towards local manufacturing, reducing dependency on imported electronic initiation systems and improving cost efficiency.
Highlight: “The DaveyTronic® plant allows for local technological training advancements.”
Enaex Africa is making significant investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and new technologies to enhance business processes and support clients in increasing efficiency and reducing costs.
The establishment of a partnership with Stellenbosch University aims to fast-track the development of AI-enabled technologies, robotics, and automation in South Africa. This collaboration is expected to contribute to the growth of core engineering capabilities and skills among locals.
Sustainability remains at the forefront of Enaex Africa’s initiatives. The company continues to extend successful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, with a focus on education and PDI development since its inception in 2020.
Enaex Africa is committed to investing in the production of Green Ammonia, a product that counteracts regular ammonia by reducing CO2 emissions, showcasing their dedication to environmental conservation.
Highlight: “The introduction of Green Ammonia to Enaex Africa will combat CO2 emissions”
The future deployment of teleoperations and robotics is a central focus for Enaex Africa, where its fundamental value “Our Priority: Life” is ingrained.
This advanced technology not only eliminates the risk of human fatality from challenges such as underground instabilities but also positions Enaex as the first company to offer remote blasting solutions, revolutionizing the blasting process.
Highlight: “taking people out of the ground to ensure a safe working environment.”
Enaex Africa undergoes an annual evaluation for The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), consistently scoring in the 91st percentile, placing the company in the top 10% of performing companies in the sustainability field.
Highlight: “Enaex Africa in the top 10% of performing companies for Dow Jones Sustainability Index”
In addition to environmental efforts, Enaex Africa takes strong steps towards caring for its employees and surrounding communities, emphasizing upskilling initiatives and the introduction of autonomous and robotics systems to create job opportunities, including those for individuals with physical disabilities.
Highlight: “New autonomous and robotic systems can create more job opportunities in the African mining industry”
Educational upliftment is also a priority for Enaex Africa, demonstrated through CSR projects such as the renovation of Bohlale Day Care in Ga-Phasha village. This project involved renovating classrooms, building new ablutions, starting a feeding scheme, and providing training initiatives.
Women’s empowerment and gender equality are strong focuses of Enaex, aiming to increase the representation of women in the mining industry, considering the lack of significant change in the field’s representation.
Highlight: “Enaex Africa focus on women empowerment.”
Established as a subsidiary of Enaex and forming a joint venture with Sasol in July 2020, Enaex Africa is a world-class blasting services company currently ranked among the top explosive companies globally.
Looking ahead, the company envisions growth and prominence in the African mining industry through embracing technological innovation, the maintenance of community relations, and a commitment to sustainability and cost efficiency.
Highlight: Enaex Africa aims for success in the African mining industry through its innovation and sustainability.