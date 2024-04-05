The Emerald Group has bought 40% of ABN Publishing, owner of Forbes Africa, one of Africa’s largest business magazines.
The deal will combine Emerald Group’s Forbes Lusophone Africa with Forbes Africa, which is distributed throughout Sub-Saharan Africa. Forbes Africa is a unit of Africa Business News, owners of CNBC Africa, the largest business television station in Africa.
“This investment is another stepping stone in our commitment and long-term strategy for Africa,” N’Gunu Tiny, the Chairman & CEO of the Emerald Group said. “English is the international language of business, and we see a clear path ahead by capitalizing on a global brand such as Forbes to build a media platform for those who are positively impacting the continent by making it more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous for the current and future generations.”
Sidharth Wahi, the Executive Director of ABN Publishing said the deal would strengthen Forbes Africa’s coverage of the continent, where growth is strengthening after the twin shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia Ukraine war.
“The resulting synergies of this strategic investment represent a new growth opportunity by keeping the focus on our core values while at the same time expanding the work started 13 years ago,” he said.