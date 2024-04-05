The deal will combine Emerald Group’s Forbes Lusophone Africa with Forbes Africa, which is distributed throughout Sub-Saharan Africa. Forbes Africa is a unit of Africa Business News, owners of CNBC Africa, the largest business television station in Africa.

“This investment is another stepping stone in our commitment and long-term strategy for Africa,” N’Gunu Tiny, the Chairman & CEO of the Emerald Group said. “English is the international language of business, and we see a clear path ahead by capitalizing on a global brand such as Forbes to build a media platform for those who are positively impacting the continent by making it more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous for the current and future generations.”