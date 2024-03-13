According to UNESCO, the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4 is dependent on opportunities and challenges posed by technology, with technology appearing in six out of the 10 targets on education. The implication of digital technology is that education systems have begun producing enormous amounts of data. Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, the Chief Minister and Chief Innovation Officer of the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone, is quoted in this report saying, “…When it works well, the data we generate in our education system is the best guide for the policies we need to implement to make things better.”

While big data is already changing the global education landscape and increasing opportunities for nations to use it in making sound decisions, governments and educational organizations in Africa are still in the nascent stages of conceptualizing data collection and lagging in their engagement with big data analytics.