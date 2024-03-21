Share
ESPN Execs Reveal How It Will Survive The Decimation Of Cable TV | CNBC Documentary
For more than 40 years, ESPN has reigned supreme as the king of sports media. Growing its business by consistently raising the price of its fee to cable TV providers, ESPN now generates more than $16 billion in annual revenue. But the business of media is changing rapidly. In the past decade, about 40 million U.S. households have cut the cord on traditional cable TV. ESPN must adjust to find customers that aren’t subscribing to the cable bundle as new competitors including YouTube TV, Apple, Amazon and perhaps Netflix bid on packages of live sports. This CNBC documentary examines ESPN’s strategy to fend off larger streamers and questions its sustainability in a digital-first world. Chapters: 00:00 – 02:25 Intro 02:26 – 08:59 ESPN’s streaming plan 09:00 – 16:14 Rising cost of sports 16:15 – 20:07 Mounting competition 20:08 – 24:20 ESPN’s future Reporter: Alex Sherman Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Edited and shot by: Darren Geeter Camera by: Shawn Baldwin, Magdalena Petrova, Andrew Evers, Natalie Rice, Alan Rice, Eric Clark Post Production Support: Erin Black Editorial Support: Jeniece Pettitt, Julia Boorstin, Stephen Desaulniers Animation: Midnight Snacks Senior Production Manager: Kathy Mavrikakis Executive Producer: Kamelia Angelova Executive Editor: Jay Yarow Additional Footage: Getty Images, ESPN
Thu, 21 Mar 2024 13:00:17 GMT
