Iveco Group IVG.MI jumped 4%, after the Italian truck and bus maker reported higher first-quarter operating profit, with margin improving in all business segments.

Zalando ZALG.DE rose 3.8% after Berenberg upgraded the German online retailer to “Buy” from “Hold”, while Symrise SY1G.DE dropped 1.2% after Berenberg downgraded the German flavour and fragrance maker to “Hold” from “Buy”.