Eye on OR Tambo SEZ EP1: Unlocking the investment potential of OR Tambo Special Economic Zone
Join CNBC Africa for as we embark on a new series ‘Eye on OR Tambo SEZ’. This series will unpack this special economic zone in greater detail. We will speak to key individuals from the different sectors on what it takes to keep operations going during tough economic times and the plans to attract FDIs. In the first episode we explore the development of this SEZ to date.
Mon, 11 Mar 2024 13:47:43 GMT
