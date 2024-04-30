Share
Fedspeak: Does The Federal Reserve Talk Too Much?
A growing body of research shows how comments from Federal Reserve members move financial markets. Longterm transparency efforts from the Fed have resulted in more communication with the public today than ever before. But some argue that the Fed's communication and forecasting framework may be contributing to undue market volatility. When it comes to "Fed speak," how much is too much? Produced by Merritt Enright Edited by: Kevin Heinz Graphics: Jason Reginato and Christina Lopoco Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty Images, U.S. Federal Reserve, C-Span
Tue, 30 Apr 2024 21:46:46 GMT
