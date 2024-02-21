Government intends to make a larger, immediate withdrawal from the gold and foreign exchange contingency reserve account (GFECRA) than generally expected. This is essentially the unrealised profits on SA’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, typically from rand depreciation over time. It plans to use R100 billion from the GFECRA in FY24/25, and R25 billion in each of FY25/26 and FY26/27.

This is reducing government’s borrowing requirement and therefore its debt burden. However, it was disappointing that only guiding principles on how the funds will be used were provided in the Budget, with (only) an undertaking that it will eventually be “formalised through legislation”. The guiding principles in the Budget are pragmatic, but we would’ve preferred the GFECRA only being used once its use is legislated, to ensure that future use will remain prudent.