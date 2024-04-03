Markets
Flying cars are taking off. Would you ride in one?

Electric flying passenger vehicles, also known by the acronym eVTOLs, are beginning to take flight. Dozens of companies across the world are hoping these aircraft will be a large part of the future of transport. But there are big hurdles to overcome, including convincing us that they're safe to ride. Are eVTOLs ready to take off? CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal discuss. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Wed, 03 Apr 2024 10:00:19 GMT

To the top