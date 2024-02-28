Share
Focus On ABF: Boosting Africa’s Transformation through Education, Science, Technology & Innovation
The 2024 edition of the Africa Business Forum invited the public and private sector to have an open dialogue about Africa’s efforts to accelerate the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and the agenda 2063, the Africa we want. This Focus On brings key voices to highlight what needs to be done to boost Africa’s transformation through education, technology, and innovation.
