Share
Focus On: Access Holdings marks Wigwe’s Legacy with Excellence Memorial
Business Leaders, political figures, family and friends hold a memorial service in honor of the late Group CEO of Access Holdings Herbert Wigwe, who passed away in a helicopter crash in the United States along with his wife, son and former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.
Wed, 20 Mar 2024 09:23:25 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.