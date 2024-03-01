Share
Focus On: Addressing Malnutrition in Africa
According to the African Union, an estimated 80 million children below five are malnourished. This not only stunts their growth but also hampers their potential contribution to the economy. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group; and later with Farayi Zimudzi, Food and Agriculture Organisation's Representative in Ethiopia and Beth Dunford, Vice President: Agriculture, Human & Social Development, AfDB Organisation's Representative in Ethiopia and AfDB's Beth Dunford, Vice President of Agriculture, Human & Social Development, on what it takes to address this.
Fri, 01 Mar 2024 13:38:09 GMT
