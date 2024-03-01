Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Focus On: Addressing Malnutrition in Africa

According to the African Union, an estimated 80 million children below five are malnourished. This not only stunts their growth but also hampers their potential contribution to the economy. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group; and later with Farayi Zimudzi, Food and Agriculture Organisation's Representative in Ethiopia and Beth Dunford, Vice President: Agriculture, Human & Social Development, AfDB Organisation's Representative in Ethiopia and AfDB's Beth Dunford, Vice President of Agriculture, Human & Social Development, on what it takes to address this.
Fri, 01 Mar 2024 13:38:09 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top