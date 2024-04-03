Share
Focus On: AMA Medical begins phase 2 construction of manufacturing OSD plant
AMA Medical Manufacturing has commissioned the construction of its OSD plant in Kaduna State, marking the second phase of the expansion of its facility. CNBC Africa brings you highlights of the ground-breaking ceremony in this special broadcast.
Wed, 03 Apr 2024 13:35:51 GMT
