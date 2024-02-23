Markets
Focus On Emerging Africa Group’s 3rd Africa Capital Markets Report

Emerging Africa Group releases the third edition of its Africa Capital Market report which looks at 5 key economies in Africa. CNBC Africa brings you takeaways from the report. On this episode, we’ll put a spotlight on the third edition of the Emerging Africa Groups Africa Capital market report which looks at the key metrics for growth for five key African markets Despite a challenging 2023 for global economies, the emerging Africa Group believes 2024 holds a more positive outlook for major African economies.
Fri, 23 Feb 2024 12:17:02 GMT

