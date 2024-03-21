Share
Focus On Forbes Woman Africa: Absa, Visa partner to empower women-led businesses in South Africa
This Focus On episode, hosted at the ninth Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit highlights the importance of International Women's Day and the initiatives global payment technology company Visa is taking to advance women in business and society. Lineshree Moodley, Country Head at Visa South Africa and Vusi Fele, Chief Procurement Officer at Absa joins CNBC Africa to expand on their partnership on Visa's initiatives.
Thu, 21 Mar 2024 09:44:25 GMT
