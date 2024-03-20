Markets
Focus On Forbes Woman Africa: How Hollywoodbets is advancing women’s economic empowerment

This Focus On episode, hosted at the ninth Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, highlights the importance of International Women's Day and the initiatives sports betting company Hollywoodbets are taking to advance women in business and society. CNBC Africa is joined by & Compliance Manager, Zandile Dlamini to unpack this further.
Wed, 20 Mar 2024 09:12:53 GMT

