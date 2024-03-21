Share
Focus On Forbes Woman Africa: Miss SA Natasha Joubert on the role of education in empowering women
This Focus On episode, hosted at the ninth Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, highlights the importance of International Women's Day and the initiatives cosmetics giant L’Oreal are taking to advance women in business and society. Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert joins CNBC Africa for more.
Thu, 21 Mar 2024 10:09:19 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.