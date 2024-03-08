Markets
Focus On Gauteng Provincial Budget 2024/25

This episode of Focus On takes aim at the R165.8 billion Gauteng provincial budget for the 2024/2025 financial year delivered by Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Tuesday. With a focus on fighting crime and improving health services, CNBC Africa's Keamogetswe Mosepele speaks to Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Mzi Khumalo, Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, e- Government, Research and Development on their plans to utilize the newly allocated funds.
Fri, 08 Mar 2024 12:44:30 GMT

