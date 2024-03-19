Share
Focus On: Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership Award and Keynote Lecture
We bring you highlights from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership Award and keynote lecture featuring the 2024 award recipient African Development Bank Group President Dr Akinwunmi Adesina. The award promotes the legacy and democratic ideals of the late Nigerian nationalist and federalist leader Chief Obafemi Awolowo and recognizes and celebrates excellence in leadership.
Tue, 19 Mar 2024 15:06:58 GMT
