Focus On: Private Partnerships for Green Funding
This Focus On puts the spotlight on partnerships that use seed funding to fund the on-going African green energy transition projects. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters is joined by Johan Marnewick, Head of Credit Alternatives at Stanlib and Asanda Tsotsi, Head of Project and Export Finance at Standard Bank CIB on insights to into the Khanyisa Energy Fund as part of Standard Bank's journey to fund Africa's green energy transition.
Wed, 17 Apr 2024 13:43:53 GMT
