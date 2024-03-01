Share
Focus On: Restoring Africa’s Lake Chad Basin
Lake Chad, a water body responsible for the food security of about 50 million Africans has decreased in size by 92 per cent in recent decades. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to The African Development Bank’s Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, and Lake Chad Basin Commission Executive Secretary, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu on their collaborative efforts to rehabilitate the essential water resource.
Fri, 01 Mar 2024 12:55:59 GMT
