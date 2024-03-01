Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Focus On: Restoring Africa’s Lake Chad Basin

Lake Chad, a water body responsible for the food security of about 50 million Africans has decreased in size by 92 per cent in recent decades. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to The African Development Bank’s Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, and Lake Chad Basin Commission Executive Secretary, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu on their collaborative efforts to rehabilitate the essential water resource.
Fri, 01 Mar 2024 12:55:59 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top