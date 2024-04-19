Share
Focus On: The Namibia International Energy Conference 2024
In this episode of Focus On, we spotlight The Namibia International Energy Conference 2024, an event that will bring together policymakers, energy stakeholders, investors, and international partners to foster industry growth and position Namibia as a prime investment destination. CNBC Africa spoke to Selma Shimutwikeni, CEO of RichAfrica Consultancy, and convenor of NIEC 2024 about what this event will unpack with in Africa's evolving energy landscape.
Fri, 19 Apr 2024 13:13:32 GMT
