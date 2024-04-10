Markets
Focus On: The Nyanza Light Metals’ Growth Story through Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone

This episode of Focus On spotlights RBIDZ Special Economic Zone's mandate in attracting foreign and domestic investment and creating employment. CNBC Africa speaks to a titanium dioxide pigment manufacturer located in the RBIDZ special economic zone, Nyanza Light Metals, about their growth strategy and approach to improving the region's skills base.
Wed, 10 Apr 2024 09:04:00 GMT

