Focus On: Using energy as a catalyst for Namibia’s economic prosperity
Energy is a fundamental component of the modern industrial economy and yet 43 per cent of Africans lack access to electricity, this is according to the International Energy Agency. This Focus On episode explores the Namibia International Energy Conference and unpacks how Namibia can use energy as a catalyst for economic prosperity.
Fri, 26 Apr 2024 16:53:23 GMT
