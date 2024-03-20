Share
Focus On: Why Air Products is partnering with Forbes Woman Africa in its gender diversity journey
This Focus On episode, hosted at the ninth Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, highlights the importance of International Women's Day and the initiatives industrial and specialty gas products manufacturer Air Products are taking to advance women in business and society. Arthi Govender, General Manager, Marketing at Air Products joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 20 Mar 2024 10:16:08 GMT
