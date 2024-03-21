Share
Forbes Woman Africa: Sechaba Motsieloa on McDonald’s approach to advancing women empowerment
This Focus On episode, hosted at the ninth Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit, highlights the importance of International Women's Day and the initiatives multinational fast food chain McDonald’s are taking to advance women in business and society. Sechaba Motsieloa, Marketing Director at McDonald’s SA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Thu, 21 Mar 2024 09:52:51 GMT
