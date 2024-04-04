The JSE, Africa’s largest stock market, has seen its weighting dropping around 3 percent in emerging market indices as South Africa almost tipped into a recession in 2023 amid power shortages and a logistics crisis that curtailed export growth. So far this year, foreign investors have sold a net R36 billion of South African equities, 25 percent up compared with a year ago.

Growth is forecast to almost double to more than one percent this year as power supply improves and after the country’s general elections next month. Reddy said that should attract more investment in a market she says is undervalued. “In general, South Africa trades between a 20 to even 40 percent discount in intrinsic and your net asset value of the company in some of our mainline counters. So it actually holds quite a lot of value in terms of the discount not only to emerging market peers, but also to developed world majors,” she said.