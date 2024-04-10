Share
From the Baobab to the Mosquito: Rethinking Leadership Through African Sayings by Professor Mpedi
Professor Lethohkwa George Mpedi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg talks to Jill de Villiers about his book: From the Baobab to the Mosquito: Rethinking Leadership Through African Sayings.
Wed, 10 Apr 2024 17:26:28 GMT
