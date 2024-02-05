Share
FX losses cap gains of Nigeria’s beer makers
Beer makers, Guinness Nigeria and International Breweries reported negative post-tax profits as the losses from foreign exchange continue to impact gains in the sector. Analysts at Vetiva believe stepping up local sourcing will reduce FX demand and then, reduce risks to balance sheets. Oluebube Nwosu, Consumer Goods Analyst at Vetiva Capital, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Mon, 05 Feb 2024 14:19:20 GMT
