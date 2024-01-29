Share
FY’23 earnings to sustain bull run
Analysts at Cordros say the release of corporate earnings with accompanying dividend declarations will provide a catalyst for buying activities and outweigh profit-taking activities in the Nigerian equities market. Ope Oluwa, Research Analyst at Cordros, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Mon, 29 Jan 2024 14:06:00 GMT
