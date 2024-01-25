“Philanthropy can take risks and help fill gaps that would otherwise be overlooked or underfunded,” Suzman writes. “We have the opportunity to realize the full potential of philanthropy at the moment when the world needs it most.”

According to Forbes, the net worth of the world’s 2,640 billionaires is at least $12.2 trillion. Suzman points out that with just $1 billion in additional giving—a tiny fraction of that amount—philanthropists could fund a set of high-impact, low-cost interventions that could save the lives of 2 million additional mothers and babies by 2030. With $4 billion, they could help half a billion smallholder farmers become more climate resilient and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 1 gigaton a year by 2030. With a little more than $7 billion, they could get vaccines to 300 million people, preventing at least 7 million deaths.