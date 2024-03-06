Share
Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo delivers 2024/25 Provincial Budget (full speech)
The Gauteng provincial government delivered the final budget presentation for the 6th Provincial Administration, Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Tuesday tabled a provincial budget for the province of R165.8-billion for the 2024/25 financial year, with a focus on fighting crime and boosting the township economy.
Wed, 06 Mar 2024 10:20:52 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.